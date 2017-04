NEW YORK, March 31 The pace of business activity in the U.S. Midwest fell more than expected in March to its lowest level since August, resuming its recent trend of slower regional growth, a report showed on Monday.

The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer was 55.9, down from 59.8 in February. Economists' median forecast in a Reuters poll was 59.0. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)