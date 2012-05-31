May 31 The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said on Thursday it index of Midwest business activity fell in May to 52.7 from 56.2 in April. Reuters survey of economists on average expected a median reading of 56.5 in May versus an April reading of 56.2. May April March Feb Jan Dec NAPM-Chicago 52.7 56.2 62.2 64.0 60.2 62.2 Production 50.0 51.2 68.6 67.8 63.8 64.9 New Orders* 52.9 57.4 63.3 69.2 63.6 67.1 Order Backlog* 46.3 56.8 54.3 53.6 48.3 57.3 Inventories 49.4 53.9 57.4 49.6 51.6 52.0 Employment* 57.0 58.7 56.3 64.2 54.7 59.2 Supplier Deliveries* 56.2 55.6 57.8 57.7 61.5 56.6 Prices Paid 60.4 68.6 70.1 65.6 62.4 63.8 The * indicates components used to calculate index.