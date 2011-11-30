Nov 30 The Institute for Supply Management-Chicago said on Wednesday its index of Midwest business activity rose in November to 62.6 from 58.4 in October. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a November figure of 58.4. Nov Oct Sept Aug July June NAPM-Chicago 62.6 58.4 60.4 56.5 58.8 61.1 Production 67.3 63.4 63.9 57.8 64.3 66.9 New Orders* 70.2 61.3 65.3 56.9 59.4 61.2 Order Backlog* 55.1 51.2 45.4 49.6 55.7 49.3 Inventories 53.6 54.4 60.3 52.9 53.2 46.9 Employment* 56.9 62.3 60.6 52.1 51.5 58.7 Supplier Deliveries* 56.6 55.8 51.9 60.5 55.9 64.8 Prices Paid 60.2 66.0 62.3 68.6 71.7 70.5 The * indicates components used to calculate index.