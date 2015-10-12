SHANGHAI Oct 12 Now is not the right time for
the United States to raise interest rates, given the global
economic situation, China's Finance Minister Lou Jiwei said in
an interview published in the China Business News on Monday.
Speaking on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the World
Bank and International Monetary Fund in Lima, Lou said developed
economies were to blame for the global economic malaise because
their slow recoveries were not creating enough demand.
"The United States isn't at the point of raising interest
rates yet and under its global responsibilities it can't raise
rates," Lou was quoted as saying.
The finance minister said the United States "should assume
global responsibilities" because of the dollar's status as a
global currency.
Lou's comments were published hours after U.S. Federal
Reserve Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said policymakers were
likely to raise interest rates this year, but that that was "an
expectation, not a commitment".
Asked about the global economic situation, Lou said the
problem was not with developing countries.
"Rather, it is the continued weak recovery of developed
countries" that's hindering the global economy, he said.
"Developed countries should now have faster recoveries to
give developing countries some external demand."
Lou welcomed the structural reforms in Europe as a positive
development, but said geopolitics and the Syrian refugee crisis
would have an impact on its economy.
He described the slowdown in China's economy as a healthy
process, but said policy makers need to manage it carefully.
"The slowing of China's economic growth is a healthy
process, but it is a sensitive period. The Chinese government
must make accurate adjustments, keeping the economy within a
predictable space while continuing to promote internal
structural reforms," he said.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)