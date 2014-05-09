WASHINGTON May 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will discuss China's currency policy and a range of other economic issues during a visit to the Asian nation next week, senior Treasury officials said on Friday.

They said while Beijing had made progress in moving to a more flexible currency regime, the Chinese yuan remained undervalued.

"Currency policy remains a priority for the Treasury. It is important that they (China) continue to move toward a market-determined exchange rate," a senior Treasury official said in a conference call with reporters.

Lew will leave for China on Sunday and hold meetings with Chinese officials on Tuesday, Treasury officials said. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)