WASHINGTON May 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew will discuss China's currency policy and a range of other
economic issues during a visit to the Asian nation next week,
senior Treasury officials said on Friday.
They said while Beijing had made progress in moving to a
more flexible currency regime, the Chinese yuan remained
undervalued.
"Currency policy remains a priority for the Treasury. It is
important that they (China) continue to move toward a
market-determined exchange rate," a senior Treasury official
said in a conference call with reporters.
Lew will leave for China on Sunday and hold meetings with
Chinese officials on Tuesday, Treasury officials said.
