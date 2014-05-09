WASHINGTON May 9 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said he plans to press China in talks next week to allow
market forces to play a bigger role in determining the value of
the Chinese currency, saying he has seen "some very negative
movement" in recent months.
"They have made some moves that are consistent with moving
toward more market-determined (exchange) rates," he said in an
interview with Bloomberg Television set to air on Friday. "But
we've seen some very negative movement in the exchange rate in
recent months."
"And that's ... a serious conversation, because it has to do
with the competitiveness of U.S. goods in China," Lew said
according to a transcript of the interview.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)