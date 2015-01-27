(Adds details, quote on latest data)
NEW YORK Jan 27 U.S. consumer confidence
strengthened to its highest level in more than seven years in
January on growing optimism about the jobs market and the
overall economy, according to a private sector report released
on Tuesday.
The Conference Board, an industry group, said its index of
consumer attitudes jumped to 102.9 from an upwardly revised 93.1
in December. The January figure was the highest since August
2007 when it was 105.6.
Economists expected a January reading of 95.1, according to
a Reuters poll.
The December figure was originally reported as 92.6.
"A more positive assessment of current business and labor
market conditions contributed to the improvement in consumers'
view of the present situation. Consumers also expressed a
considerably higher degree of optimism regarding the short-term
outlook for the economy and labor market, as well as their
earnings," Lynn Franco, the Conference Board's director of
economic indicators, said in a statement.
The survey's present situation index improved to 112.6 in
January from an upwardly revised 99.9 in December, while the
expectations index rose to 96.4 from 88.5.
The jobs "hard-to-get" index fell again, suggesting less
pessimism among Americans seeking jobs. This labor gauge
declined to 25.7 in January from a downwardly revised 27.3
previous month.
Consumers' inflation outlook remained stable despite the
recent drop in gasoline prices. The Conference Board's one-year
consumer inflation rate expectation was 5.0 percent. December's
inflation index was revised down to 5.0 percent from the
originally reported 5.1 percent.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)