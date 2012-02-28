WASHINGTON Feb 28 U.S. consumer
confidence scaled a one-year high in February as optimism about
the labor market offset concerns over rising gasoline prices, an
independent survey showed on Tuesday.
The Conference Board said its index of consumer attitudes
increased to 70.8 this month - the highest reading since
February last year - from an upwardly revised 61.5 in January.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising
to 63.0 from a previously reported reading of 61.1 in January.
"Consumers are considerably less pessimistic about current
business and labor market conditions than they were in January,"
said Lynn Franco, director of The Conference Board Consumer
Research Center, said in a statement.
"And, despite further increases in gas prices, they are more
optimistic about the short-term outlook for the economy, job
prospects and their financial situation."
Gasoline prices have risen 12.6 percent or 42 cents since
the start of the year and averaged $3.78 a gallon in the week
through Monday, according to the Energy Information Agency.
U.S. stocks gained on the data, while the dollar rose
against the yen. Treasury debt prices trimmed gains.
"The big question is how will consumers respond to higher
energy and gasoline prices. The recent increases did not find
their way into this, so it will be interesting to see how they
will respond in the months ahead," said Tom Porcelli, chief U.S.
economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
Rising gasoline prices helped to almost snuff out growth
early last year, but economists believe the impact on households
this time around could be mitigated somewhat by weak costs for
natural gas and a strengthening labor market.
And consumers are beginning to believe in an improving labor
environment, with their assessment of the labor market
brightening a notch this month.
About 38.7 percent of respondents in the Conference Board
survey said jobs were hard to get this month, down from 43.3
percent in January. The share of consumers viewing jobs as
plentiful rose to 6.6 percent from 6.2 percent the prior month.
The jobs market has enjoyed two straight months of solid job
growth, with the unemployment rate falling to a three-year low
of 8.3 percent in January.
With the labor market firming, consumers grew more
optimistic about their finances. About 15.4 percent of those
surveyed this month expected their incomes to increase, up from
13.8 percent in January.
Despite rising gas prices at the pump, consumers' inflation
expectations in the coming 12 months were unchanged at 5.5
percent.