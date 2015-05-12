WASHINGTON May 12 U.S. small business
confidence increased in April with owners in the energy field
surprisingly bullish about capital expenditure and hiring plans,
further supporting views that economic growth was rebounding
after a dismal first quarter.
The National Federation of Independent Business said on
Tuesday its Small Business Optimism Index rose 1.7 points to
96.9 last month. It is the latest sign the economy is clawing
back after being slammed by a mix of bad weather, port
disruptions, a strong dollar and deep spending cuts by energy
firms.
Nine of the index's 10 components rose last month, with the
exception of sales. Employment and consumer sentiment data have
suggested a pick-up in growth momentum at the start of the
second quarter, but the dollar and lower oil prices continue to
weigh on manufacturing.
"In spite of the dramatic reversal of economic activity in
the energy sector, owners in the shale states remained
substantially more aggressive than their counterparts in the
other states," the NFIB said in a statement.
Energy companies have slashed capital spending budgets and
laid off thousands of workers as lower energy prices undermine
exploration and drilling activity.
The NFIB survey of 1,500 firms found that 60 percent
reported capital outlays, up two points. Of those making
expenditures, 44 percent said they had bought new equipment, up
four points. About 26 percent of owners planned capital outlays
in the next 3 to 6 months, up 2 points.
This bolsters views the bulk of the energy spending cuts
were front loaded into the first quarter. The government
reported last month that mining exploration, shafts and wells
spending plunged at a 48.7 percent annual pace in the first
quarter.
That contributed to holding down gross domestic product
growth to a 0.2 percent rate, according to the government's
advance estimate. Data on trade and wholesale inventories,
however, suggest the economy contracted in the first three
months of the year.
The NFIB survey also found an increase in the number of
owners planning to increase inventory investment and saying
stocks were too low. This could be a positive for growth in the
second-quarter after businesses amassed huge stocks of goods at
the start of the year, which was seen as at least partly
unintended.
Owners, however, were downbeat on sales, but surprisingly
optimistic about earnings.
The survey's labor market indicators showed further signs of
jobs market tightening. There was an increase in the share of
owners saying they could not find qualified workers for open job
positions.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)