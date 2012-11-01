WASHINGTON Nov 1 U.S. construction spending
rose in September by the most in three months as stronger
spending on homes made up for drops in business and government
projects.
Construction spending climbed 0.6 percent to an annual rate
of $851.6 billion, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
That was in line with analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll.
August's outlays were revised to a less sharp 0.1 percent
drop.
Home building is expected to add to economic growth this
year for the first time since 2005, although the housing sector
remains a shadow of what it was before a collapsed housing
bubble helped trigger the 2007-09 recession.
Spending on private residential projects rose 2.8 percent, a
reflection of this year's improving housing market.
Muting the gain in overall construction, however, private
spending on nonresidential projects fell 0.1 percent. That could
be another sign that businesses have lost some confidence when
it comes to investing.
Public sector construction spending fell 0.8 percent,
declining for a third straight month. A 0.3 percent drop in
state and local spending fueled the overall decline, while
outlays on federal government projects slipped 6.2 percent.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Neil Stempleman)