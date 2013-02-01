WASHINGTON Feb 1 U.S. construction spending
rose in December, with strong gains in home building and
business investment outweighing a sharp drop in public works
spending by state and local governments.
Construction spending increased 0.9 percent to an annual
rate of $885 billion, the Commerce Department said on Friday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 0.6 percent gain.
The data showed America's private sector picking up the
slack from a shift toward government austerity.
Spending on private residential projects increased 2.2
percent in December, a reflection of the country's improving
housing market that is expected to help economic growth this
year.
Public sector construction spending fell 1.4 percent to an
annual rate of $270 billion, the lowest level since November
2006.
State and local spending dropped by 1.7 percent, while
outlays on federal government projects - a relatively small
component of overall construction spending - rose 1.3 percent.
