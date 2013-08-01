WASHINGTON Aug 1 U.S. construction spending
unexpectedly fell in June, a possible sign that government
budget cuts and a sharp rise in interest rates were weighing on
the economy.
Construction spending dropped 0.6 percent to an annual rate
of $884 billion, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
It was the biggest decline since January, although the
government revised upwards its estimate for construction
spending in May.
A 1.1 percent drop in public sector outlays factored heavily
in the decline.
The federal government enacted steep budget cuts in March,
which are expected to squeeze state and local administrations
that depend on funds from Washington. Federal construction fell
1.5 percent during the month, while outlays on state and local
projects declined 1.1 percent.
The private sector also pulled back in June. Construction
spending on homes was flat, while non-residential spending
dropped 0.9 percent.
Long term interest rates began rising in May and spiked in
June on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin
scaling back a bond-buying program later this year. The Fed on
Wednesday noted that mortgage rates had risen in the United
States.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected overall
construction spending to rise 0.4 percent in June.
(Reporting by Jason Lange)