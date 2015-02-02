China's HNA raises Deutsche Bank stake to nearly 10 pct-source
FRANKFURT, May 2 Chinese conglomerate HNA Group has raised its stake in Deutsche Bank to 9.9 percent, a source close to Germany's flagship lender said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON Feb 2 U.S. construction spending rose less than expected in December, with private outlays barely rising amid declines in investment in power and transportation projects.
Construction spending rose 0.4 percent to an annual rate of $982.1 billion, the Commerce Department said on Monday.
November's construction outlays were revised up to show a 0.2 percent decline instead of the previously reported 0.3 percent fall. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction spending rising 0.7 percent in December.
For all of 2014, construction spending increased 5.6 percent. The government reported on Friday that the economy grew at a 2.6 percent annual pace in the fourth quarter, slowing from the third-quarter's 5.0 percent rate.
In December, private construction spending edged up 0.1 percent, with outlays for power projects falling 1.0 percent and spending on transportation dropping 1.4 percent.
Outlays on residential projects rose 0.3 percent. Residential spending was lifted by gains in both single- and multi-family homes as well as renovations.
Spending on public construction projects increased 1.1 percent in December. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BUENOS AIRES, May 2 Lithium production in Argentina is on track to reach 145,000 tonnes in 2022 from 29,000 tonnes produced in 2016 thanks to new investment plans, the Energy and Mining Ministry said in a report on Tuesday.