WASHINGTON May 1 U.S. construction spending
fell in March to a six-month low as outlays on private
residential construction spending declined sharply, which could
add to concerns about the economy's ability to rebound strongly
from the first-quarter's soft patch.
Construction spending slipped 0.6 percent to an annual rate
of $966.6 billion, the lowest level since September, the
Commerce Department said on Friday.
February's outlays were revised to show them unchanged
instead of the previously reported 0.1 percent dip. Economists
polled by Reuters had expected construction spending to rise 0.5
percent in March.
While there are signs the economy is regaining some speed
after almost stalling in the first quarter, data on construction
and manufacturing suggest a lack of strong momentum in activity.
The economy was slammed by bad weather, a strong dollar, a
now-resolved labor dispute at the West Coast ports, as well as
lower oil prices, which have cut domestic energy production.
In March, construction spending was weighed down by a 1.6
percent decline in private residential construction spending,
the biggest decline since June. Outlays for single-family
construction fell 1.8 percent and multi-family home building
tumbled 2.1 percent.
Spending on private non-residential construction projects
rose 1.0 percent in March.
Public construction outlays were weak, with spending on
federal government projects tumbling 4.9 percent. State and
local government outlays - the largest portion of the public
sector segment - fell 1.2 percent to a one-year low.
