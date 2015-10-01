WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. construction spending
climbed in August to the highest level since 2008, boosted by a
surge in outlays for residential projects and giving a sign the
housing market was helping the overall economy.
Construction spending increased 0.7 percent to $1.09
trillion, the highest level since May 2008, the Commerce
Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast a 0.5 percent gain.
Construction spending has increased for nine straight
months, although the government said July's growth was less
sharp than initially estimated.
Construction spending in August was buoyed by a 1.3 percent
jump in private residential construction spending to the highest
level since January 2008. Spending on private non-residential
construction projects rose 0.2 percent, hitting its highest
level since November 2008.
Public construction outlays rose 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)