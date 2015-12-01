WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. construction spending
rose more than expected in October as outlays rose across the
board, suggesting the economy remains on firmer ground despite
some slowing in consumer spending and persistent weakness in
manufacturing.
Construction spending increased 1.0 percent to a seasonally
adjusted $1.11 trillion rate, the highest level since December
2007, after an unrevised 0.6 percent gain in September, the
Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
Construction spending has risen every month this year and
is likely to support the economy in the final three months of
the year as it deals with the headwinds of a strong dollar and
spending cuts by energy firms, which have undermined
manufacturing. Frugal consumers are also holding back growth.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction
spending rising only 0.5 percent in October. Construction
outlays were up 13 percent compared to October of last year.
Construction spending in October was buoyed by a 0.8 percent
rise in private spending, which touched its highest level since
January 2008. Outlays on private residential construction gained
1.0 percent and hit their highest level since December 2007,
reflecting increases in home building and renovations.
Investment in private non-residential construction projects
rose 0.6 percent to a near seven-year high, with spending on
manufacturing plants rising a solid 3 percent.
Public construction outlays jumped 1.4 percent to a
five-year high as a surge in federal government spending offset
a dip in investment by state and local government.
Spending on state and local government construction
projects, which is the largest portion of the public sector
segment, slipped 0.1 percent. Federal government outlays surged
19.2 percent to the highest level since May 2012.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)