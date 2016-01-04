WASHINGTON Jan 4 U.S. construction spending
fell for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years in November as a
drop in nonresidential investment offset an increase in housing
outlays, pointing to moderate economic growth in the fourth
quarter.
Construction spending slipped 0.4 percent, the first and
also biggest drop since June 2014, after a downwardly revised
0.3 percent gain in October, the Commerce Department said on
Monday.
The government revised construction data from January 2005
through October 2015 because of a "processing error in the
tabulation of data." The revisions, which showed construction
spending was not as strong as previously reported for much of
2015, could prompt economists to lower their fourth-quarter
gross domestic product estimates.
Growth estimates are currently hovering below a 2 percent
annual pace. The economy expanded at a 2 percent rate in the
third quarter. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast
construction spending rising 0.6 percent in November after a
previously reported 1.0 percent increase in October.
Construction outlays were up 10.5 percent compared to
November of last year. Construction spending in November was
held down by a 0.8 percent drop in nonresidential construction.
Outlays on residential construction rose 0.2 percent.
Private construction spending slipped 0.2 percent, but
spending on private residential construction rose 0.3 percent.
Public construction outlays declined 1.0 percent. Spending
on state and local government construction projects, which is
the largest portion of the public sector segment, slipped 0.4
percent. Federal government outlays tumbled 7.2 percent.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)