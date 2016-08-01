WASHINGTON Aug 1 U.S. construction spending
fell for a third straight month in June as outlays dropped
across the board, suggesting a downward revision to the
second-quarter economic growth estimate published last week.
Construction spending declined 0.6 percent to its lowest
level since June 2015 after an upwardly revised 0.1 percent dip
in May, the Commerce Department said on Monday. Construction
outlays were up 0.3 percent from a year ago.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction
spending rising 0.5 percent in June after a previously reported
0.8 percent drop in May. Their June estimates were largely based
on the government's assumptions for private residential and
nonresidential construction spending in the advance GDP report.
The government reported on Friday that gross domestic
product increased at a 1.2 percent annual rate in the second
quarter after rising at a 0.8 percent pace in the January-March
period. Weak spending on home building and nonresidential
structures, including gas and oil well drilling, contributed to
anemic growth in the last quarter.
In June, construction spending was held down by a 0.6
percent drop in private construction. Outlays on private
residential construction were unchanged as spending on both
single-family and multi-family projects fell. Private
residential construction spending edged up 0.1 percent in May.
Spending on renovations increased in June.
Spending on private nonresidential structures fell 1.3
percent in June, the biggest decline since December 2015, after
rising 0.4 percent in May.
Public construction spending slipped 0.6 percent in June,
dropping for a fourth straight month. Outlays on state and local
government construction projects, the largest portion of the
public sector segment, fell 0.5 percent. That was the fourth
consecutive monthly decline. Federal government construction
spending dropped 2.3 percent in June.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)