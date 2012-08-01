European stocks supported by banks, utilities before UK election
* UK election, ECB meeting in focus (Adds details, closing prices)
WASHINGTON Aug 1 U.S. construction spending rose modestly in June as investment in new homes and in home improvement countered a drop-off in public works projects funded by the federal government.
Total construction spending increased 0.4 percent during the month to an annual rate of $842 billion, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. That was spot on the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.
Housing has become one of the few bright spots in the U.S. economy this year, with spending on residential construction up 1.3 percent in June.
Government construction spending was flat during the month, with public works projects by the federal government down 1.6 percent.
LONDON, June 7 Britain's major share index fell on Wednesday, a day before Britons were set to begin voting in parliamentary elections that will shape talks for the country's exit from the European Union.