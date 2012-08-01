WASHINGTON Aug 1 U.S. construction spending rose modestly in June as investment in new homes and in home improvement countered a drop-off in public works projects funded by the federal government.

Total construction spending increased 0.4 percent during the month to an annual rate of $842 billion, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. That was spot on the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists.

Housing has become one of the few bright spots in the U.S. economy this year, with spending on residential construction up 1.3 percent in June.

Government construction spending was flat during the month, with public works projects by the federal government down 1.6 percent.