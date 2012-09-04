WASHINGTON, Sept 4 U.S. construction spending in July fell by the most in a year as both the private and public sectors cut back on investment, according to a report that could dampen hopes of a pick-up in economic activity in the third quarter.

Construction spending dropped 0.9 percent to an annual rate of $834.4 billion, the lowest level since April, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. The decline was the first since March and followed an unrevised 0.4 percent rise in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected construction spending to rise 0.4 percent in July.

The report could put a damper on optimism that the economy fared slightly better early this quarter after growth slowed to a 1.7 percent annual pace in the April-June period.

Data on job growth, housing and consumer spending has been fairly upbeat, but economic activity remains constrained by fears of higher taxes and sharp cuts in government spending in January and the ongoing debt crisis in Europe, which are eroding confidence.

Construction spending fell across the board in July, with steep declines in private outlays. Private construction dropped 1.2 percent, also the largest decline since July last year.

Private nonresidential construction spending slipped 0.9 percent, while outlays on residential projects dropped 1.6 percent.

Spending on public sector construction dipped 0.4 percent. Outlays on federal government projects fell 1.3 percent, dropping for a second straight month.

Spending on state and local government projects slipped 0.3 percent, breaking three straight months of gains.