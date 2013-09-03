WASHINGTON, Sept 3 U.S. construction spending
rose in July as more outlays to build homes and businesses
countered a decline in the government sector.
Construction spending climbed 0.6 percent to an annual rate
of $901 billion, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday. The
growth rate was above the median forecast in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
The biggest gain in spending came from the business sector
as firms increased outlays on projects for offices, commercial
buildings and factories.
Private spending on home construction projects also
advanced, a sign builders were still betting on a housing market
recovery despite a sharp increase in mortgage rates since May.
Borrowing costs have been on the rise due to expectations
the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce its bond-buying stimulus
program.
Holding back the construction industry in July, however, was
a drop in spending by state and local governments. Federal
construction spending, a small fraction of total public sector
construction outlays, increased during the month.
Overall, public sector spending fell 0.4 percent. State and
local governments are feeling the pinch this year from federal
budget cuts, which affect the level of transfers to local
administrations.