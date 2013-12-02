WASHINGTON Dec 2 U.S. construction spending
rose to its highest level in nearly 4-1/2 years in October as a
rebound in public construction projects offset in drop in
private outlays.
Construction spending increased 0.8 percent to an annual
rate of $908.4 billion, the highest level since May 2009, the
Commerce Department said on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters
had expected an increase of 0.4 percent.
Construction spending fell 0.3 percent in September. The
release of the September report was delayed by a 16-day partial
shutdown of the government in October.
Construction spending in August was revised to show a 0.1
percent rise instead of the previously reported 0.6 percent
increase.
Construction spending in October was buoyed by a 3.9 percent
jump in public construction projects, the largest increase since
March 2004, after a 1.9 percent fall in September.
Public construction spending was boosted by a 3.2 percent
increase in state and local government outlays, the biggest
advance since February 2009, suggesting a major improvement in
finances after years of belt-tightening.
A 10.9 percent surge in spending on federal government
projects also supported public construction spending in October.
The increase in spending on federal construction projects
was the largest since January 2011.
Spending on private construction projects fell 0.5 percent,
pulled down by declines in both residential and nonresidential
outlays.
That could be a sign that high interest rates were starting
to have an impact on the economy, which bodes ill for investment
in both residential and nonresidential structures in the fourth
quarter.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)