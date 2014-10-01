WASHINGTON Oct 1 U.S. construction spending
rebounded strongly to hit its highest level in more than 5-1/2
years in July as private construction increased and state and
local government outlays surged, in a further sign of vigor in
the economy.
Construction spending increased 1.8 percent to an annual
rate of $981.31 billion, the highest level since December 2008,
the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
July's percentage increase was the largest since May 2012
and reflected gains across all categories, with the exception of
federal government.
It followed June's revised 0.9 percent decline.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction
spending increasing 1.0 percent after a previously reported 1.8
percent drop in June.
Construction spending in July was buoyed by a 3.4 percent
jump in state and local government projects, which lifted
outlays to their highest level since June 2012. The increase in
state and local government outlays, which was the largest since
April 2013, offset a 1.1 percent drop in spending by the federal
government on construction projects.
Private construction, the largest portion of construction
spending, advanced 1.4 percent to its highest level since
November 2008. Private residential construction spending gained
0.7 percent as housing starts rebounded.
The housing market recovery is back on track after
stagnating from the second half of 2013 in the wake of a spike
in mortgage rates and higher home prices amid a stock shortage.
Part of the increase in private residential construction
spending reflected home improvements.
Investment in private nonresidential structures such as
factories and gas pipelines jumped 2.1 percent in July to its
highest level in five years.
