(Corrects sixth paragraph to show the 0.5 pct rise was in
private construction, not private residential construction)
WASHINGTON, March 1 U.S. construction spending
surged in January to the highest level since 2007, in the latest
indication that the economy was regaining momentum after slowing
in the fourth quarter.
Construction spending increased 1.5 percent to $1.14
trillion, the highest level since October 2007, as both private
and public outlays rose, the Commerce Department said on
Tuesday. That followed an upwardly revised 0.6 percent increase
in December, previously reported as a 0.1 percent gain.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast construction
spending rising 0.4 percent in January. Construction outlays
were up 10.4 percent from a year ago.
The report adds to upbeat data on consumer spending, the
labor market, industrial production and durable goods orders in
suggesting that economic growth picked up at the start of the
first quarter after slowing to a 1.0 percent annual rate in the
final three months of 2015.
First-quarter gross domestic product growth estimates are
currently as high as a 2.7 percent pace, but the strong
construction spending report could prompt economists to raise
their forecasts.
In January, construction spending was buoyed by a 0.5
percent rise in private construction projects to the highest
level since November 2007.
Outlays on private nonresidential structures, which include
factories and offices, rose 1.0 percent. Spending on private
residential construction was unchanged in January.
Public construction outlays jumped 4.5 percent to their
highest level since September 2010. Spending on state and local
government construction projects, the largest portion of the
public sector segment, shot up 4.4 percent. Federal government
construction spending advanced 5.8 percent.
