By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Jan 9 U.S. consumer credit
surged 10 percent in November, its biggest jump in a decade in a
positive signal for the economy as consumers tapped their credit
cards and the government doled out more student loans.
Outstanding consumer credit increased by $20.37 billion
during the month, the Federal Reserve said on Monday. That was
the biggest gain since November 2001 and nearly three times the
median forecast in a Reuters poll.
Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use,
rose $5.60 billion, a third straight monthly increase.
"Credit growth is a positive sign for the recovery in that
it signals increasing demand and willingness to spend," said
Paul Edelstein, an economist at IHS Global Insight in Lexington,
Massachusetts.
Edelstein said, however, that there was a risk the credit
growth could be a sign that chronic unemployment was leading
more people to turn to credit to fund necessary expenditures.
The government said late last month that consumer spending
edged up just 0.2 percent in November, with households cutting
back on their saving.
JPMorgan economist Daniel Silver said the increase in credit
card borrowing might have been aided by some big banks imposing
new fees on debit card use. It "may have pushed people to favor
credit cards over debit cards," he said.
The increase in consumer credit was the 13th in 14 months
and the biggest jump since creditors boosted lending in the wake
of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in New York and Washington.
Nonrevolving credit, which includes student and auto loans,
rose a seasonally adjusted $14.78 billion in November.
Government lending to students appeared to be a significant
factor in the increase, rising $6.4 billion. Unlike the broader
credit gauges, the student lending data is not adjusted for
seasonal fluctuations.
Over the 12 months through November, government loans to
students rose 31.9 percent, outperforming any other kind of
non-revolving loans tracked by the Fed, including those made by
commercial banks.
However, there are some signs the surge in student lending
registered since the last recession is tapering off.
Year-over-year increases in student lending peaked at 78 percent
in September 2010 and have trended lower since then.