By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON May 7 U.S. consumer credit recorded
its smallest increase in eight months in March, a possible hint
that Americans are still trying to pare their debts.
Consumer installment credit rose by $7.97 billion to $2.81
trillion, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. It was the
smallest increase since July and well below economists'
expectations for a $16 billion rise.
For the first quarter, the total flow of credit rose at an
annual rate of $157.1 billion, slowing from a $177.7 billion
increase in the last three months of 2012.
Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use,
fell $1.71 billion after rising $453 million in February. Credit
from depository institutions fell in March, while advances by
financial institutions were unchanged.
"One sobering statistic that argues against a rebound in
household credit growth in the near future is that student loans
have been the driver of any growth in credit to households,"
said Julia Coronado, chief North America economist at BNP
Paribas.
U.S. households built up a massive debt load as the housing
bubble expanded. Efforts to pay down those debts have been a
restraint on spending and the economy's recovery.
The drop in credit card usage casts doubt on views that
household deleveraging is almost over, as recently suggested by
other data that had fueled hopes consumers might soon borrow and
spend more freely.
Nonrevolving credit in March, which includes auto loans and
student loans made by the government, rose $9.68 billion in
March. That followed an $18.18 billion increase in February.
Over the past year, nonrevolving credit from the federal
government increased $108 billion, mostly reflecting increased
tuition fees.
Some economists, however, were little fazed by the drop in
revolving credit and said it still appeared household
deleveraging had run its course.
"While the weaker March reading is disappointing, the
relatively steady improvement in consumer credit growth over the
past year should remain supportive for future consumer
spending," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an economist at TD Securities
in New York.
"While there have been concerns that student loans are
exclusively been behind the improvement in the credit picture,
consumer credit growth ex-student loans remains relatively
robust."