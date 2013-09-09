WASHINGTON, Sept 9 Growth in U.S. consumer
credit slowed for the second straight month in July, held back
by a decline in a measure of credit card usage that hinted at a
mood of caution among consumers.
The Federal Reserve said on Monday consumer credit rose at a
4.4 percent annual rate in July, down from a 5 percent rate in
June.
Credit expanded by $10.4 billion during the month, missing
analysts' expectations for a $12.5 billion gain.
Credit has been expanding almost continuously since mid-2010
as the economy recovered from the 2007-09 recession, a trend
that has supported economic growth by helping consumers spend
more on cars and education.
Still, the data also showed that Americans appeared to use
their credit cards more sparingly in July, a potentially
worrisome sign for consumer spending. Revolving credit
facilities, a measure that includes credit cards, declined by
$1.8 billion during the month.
The overall increase in credit was driven by non-revolving
facilities, which include auto loans as well as student loans
made by the government. Non-revolving credit increased $12.3
billion during the month.
While the Fed does not provide seasonally adjusted data for
student loans made by the government, year-over-year growth in
that category of lending held firm in July.
Government-made student loans advanced about 21 percent from
a year earlier, the same pace as in June. Twelve-month growth in
the category has held just below 25 percent this year, which is
substantial although well below the high of 81 percent clocked
in September 2010.
Robust car sales also appear to be bolstering non-revolving
loans. Auto sales have risen sharply this year and were near a
post-recession high in July. In August, auto sales rose to their
highest level since October 2007.