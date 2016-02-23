(Corrects paragraph three to show decline in noncurrent rate
was in nonfarm nonresidential, not nonfarm residential; also
includes reading for residential noncurrent rate)
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON Feb 23 U.S. businesses fell behind
on more loans for commercial and industrial ventures during the
fourth quarter, a sign the global economic slowdown is dragging
more heavily on America's economy.
The share of commercial and industrial (C&I) loans that were
at least 90 days past due or in nonaccrual status rose to 0.78
percent in the October-December period from 0.69 percent a
quarter earlier, its fourth straight quarterly rise, the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corporation said on Tuesday.
U.S. households so far appear on a better footing, which
reduces the risk of an imminent recession. The noncurrent loan
rate for residential properties with 1-4 families fell to 4.22
percent from 4.41 percent. The noncurrent rate for nonfarm
nonresidential properties fell to 0.86 percent from 0.96
percent.
The noncurrent rate for credit card loans edged higher to
1.15 percent from 1.07 percent, its second straight quarterly
increase.
The global economic slowdown, which has pushed down the
price of oil and helped lift the value of the dollar, is hitting
America's energy and manufacturing sectors.
Federal Reserve policymakers have said America's
consumer-driven economy will likely weather the downturn without
falling into recession, but say they are closely watching
volatile financial markets that are tightening lending
conditions in America.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen flagged to lawmakers on Feb 10 a
survey of bankers that showed tightening credit standards for
C&I loans as an example of tighter global financial conditions.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)