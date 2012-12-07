WASHINGTON Dec 7 U.S. consumer credit rose more than expected in October, increasing for a third month in a hopeful sign for consumer spending.

The Federal Reserve said on Friday consumer credit increased $14.2 billion in October after rising by an upwardly revised $12.2 billion in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer credit rising $10 billion after advancing by a previously reported $11.4 billion in September.

Revolving credit, which includes credit cards, rebounded to an increase of $3.38 billion after falling $2.19 billion the prior month. Non-revolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as student loans made by the government, rose $10.78 billion. (Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Neil Stempleman)