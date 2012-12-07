WASHINGTON Dec 7 U.S. consumer credit rose more
than expected in October, increasing for a third month in a
hopeful sign for consumer spending.
The Federal Reserve said on Friday consumer credit increased
$14.2 billion in October after rising by an upwardly revised
$12.2 billion in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast consumer credit
rising $10 billion after advancing by a previously reported
$11.4 billion in September.
Revolving credit, which includes credit cards, rebounded to
an increase of $3.38 billion after falling $2.19 billion the
prior month. Non-revolving credit, which includes auto loans as
well as student loans made by the government, rose $10.78
billion.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Neil Stempleman)