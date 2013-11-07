WASHINGTON Nov 7 U.S. consumer credit rose more
than expected in September but credit card usage fell for a
fourth straight month, which could help shed some light on the
slowdown in consumer spending during the third quarter.
Total consumer credit increased by $13.74 billion to $3.05
trillion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer credit to
rise $12 billion in September after a previously reported $13.63
billion increase in August. This was revised up to a gain of
$14.15 billion.
Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use,
droped $2.06 billion, falling for a fourth consecutive month.
The sustained drop could help explain the pullback in consumer
spending in the third quarter.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, grew at its slowest pace in two years
during the July-September quarter, a government report showed on
Thursday.
Nonrevolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as
student loans made by the government, increased $15.80 billion
in September, the Fed data showed. That followed a $15.04
billion increase in August.
