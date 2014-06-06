WASHINGTON, June 6 U.S. consumer credit surged
in April as Americans ramped up their use of credit cards, a
potentially positive sign for consumer spending.
Total consumer credit increased by $26.85 billion to $3.18
trillion, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. That meant
consumer debt was growing at a 10.2 percent annual rate, the
fastest pace of growth since July 2011.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected a more modest increase
during the month of $15.5 billion.
Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use,
jumped by $8.8 billion. Americans had not added that much
revolving debt in any one month since November 2007.
Non-revolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as
student loans made by the government, rose $18.0 billion in
April.
