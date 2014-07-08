WASHINGTON, July 8 U.S. consumer credit rose in
May, a sign that easy monetary policy was providing substantial
support for the economy.
Total consumer credit increased by $19.6 billion to $3.19
trillion, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. That meant
consumer debt was growing at a 7.4 percent annual rate.
Analysts polled by Reuters expected an increase of $20
billion in the month.
Non-revolving credit, which includes auto loans as well as
student loans made by the government, drove the increase, rising
by $17.8 billion.
Revolving credit, which mostly measures credit-card use,
increased by $1.8 billion.
