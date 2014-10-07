WASHINGTON Oct 7 U.S. consumer credit increased
less than expected in August and growth for the prior month was
revised lower, giving a cautious signal about the pace of
economic expansion.
Total consumer credit rose $13.5 billion to $3.25 trillion
in August, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. The figure for
July was revised down to show a gain of $21.6 billion.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected consumer credit to
increase $20 billion in August.
The weak reading could bolster the view that economic growth
downshifted in the third quarter from the torrid pace of
expansion clocked in the prior three months. Most economists see
the economy expanding at around a 3 percent annual rate in the
July-September period, which would be slower than in the second
quarter but faster than average growth over the last few years.
The slowdown in credit growth in August was mostly due to a
$207.5 million drop in revolving credit, which mostly measures
credit card use. Non-revolving credit, which includes auto loans
as well as student loans made by the government, increased $13.7
billion.
