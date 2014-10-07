WASHINGTON Oct 7 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew on Tuesday appeared largely unmoved by the recent
appreciation in the U.S. dollar although he repeated
Washington's call on China to stop holding down the value of its
currency.
Asked at a conference whether he was comfortable with the
dollar's strength or troubled by comments by European officials
that the euro should weaken, Lew declined to express dismay.
The European Central Bank recently has stepped up actions to
help the region's economy, putting downward pressure on the
euro.
"It is wrong to get into exchange rate competition with the
purpose of promoting advantage one over the other. On the other
hand, we have called on many countries of the world to take
decisive action to get their economies to grow," Lew said.
Still, he said China's yuan currency remained too weak.
"There is space for more appreciation," he said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)