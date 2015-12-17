WASHINGTON Dec 17 The U.S. current account
deficit in the third quarter widened sharply to its highest
level in nearly seven years as a strong dollar weighed on
exports and the profits of multinational corporations.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday the current account
deficit, which measures the flow of goods, services and
investments into and out of the country, increased 11.7 percent
to $124.1 billion, the largest shortfall since the fourth
quarter of 2008.
The second-quarter deficit was revised up to $111.1 billion
from $109.7 billion.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the deficit rising
to $118.0 billion. The third-quarter current account deficit
represented 2.7 percent of gross domestic product, the biggest
percentage since the second quarter of 2012. That was up from
2.5 percent in the second quarter.
Despite the deterioration in the third quarter, the current
account deficit remained well below a record high of 6.3 percent
touched in the fourth quarter of 2005 as strong domestic energy
production and plummeting oil prices kept the import bill in
check.
The dollar has gained 19.2 percent versus the currencies of
the United States' main trading partners over the last 18
months, putting pressure on the profits of multinational firms
such as household products giant Procter & Gamble Co and
healthcare conglomerate Johnson & Johnson.
In the third quarter, direct investment income receipts from
subsidiaries of U.S. companies fell to $105.3 billion from
$108.0 billion. Exports of goods fell 1.2 percent to $379.9
billion.
