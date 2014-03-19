* Current account deficit narrows to $81.1 billion
* Deficit falls to 1.9 percent of gross domestic product
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 19 The U.S. current account
deficit tumbled to a 14-year low in the fourth quarter as
investment income rose and a boom in domestic energy production
curbed imports, which should support the dollar in the
long-term.
The Commerce Department said the current account gap, which
measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and
out of the country, narrowed to $81.1 billion from $96.4 billion
in the third quarter. That was the smallest deficit since the
third quarter of 1999.
"Any deficit narrowing is good news. It should help to
support the U.S. dollar, more on a long-term basis," said
Jennifer Lee, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in
Toronto.
The current account gap represented 1.9 percent of gross
domestic product, the smallest share since the third quarter of
1997. It was down from 2.3 percent in the July-September period.
For all of 2013, it averaged 2.3 percent of GDP, the
smallest since 1997.
In the fourth quarter, the U.S. surplus in investment income
rose to $64.4 billion from $59.1 billion in the third quarter.
Net unilateral transfers to foreigners, such as humanitarian aid
and remittances, fell to $31.6 billion from $34.0 billion.
A decline in petroleum imports as the nation reduces its
dependency on foreign oil also helped shrink the deficit.
"With a further sharp increase in domestic oil production
projected in 2014, and domestic energy consumption flat, we
would expect to see a further corresponding drop off in oil
imports this year," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at
Capital Economics in Toronto.
Economists also expect businesses to scale back imports as
they try to whittle down their inventory.
Businesses accumulated a massive amount of stock in the
second half of 2013 and have little incentive to acquire more
goods given sluggish domestic demand.
The shortfall on the current account has shrunk from a peak
of 6.2 percent of GDP in the fourth quarter of 2005, in part
because of a significant increase in the volume of oil exports.
In the fourth quarter, exports of goods and services rose
2.5 percent to a record $785.2 billion, while imports rose only
0.7 percent.
