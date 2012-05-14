* Labor Dept to change data release rules in July
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 14 A hush falls over financial
dealing rooms on the first Friday of each month as traders await
U.S. employment numbers to flash across their screens, at
precisely 8:30:00 a.m. New York time.
The jobs report is one of the most market-sensitive pieces
of economic data in the world, giving insight into the engine of
the U.S. economy. It is capable of triggering a rally in stocks
and bonds or wiping out billions of dollars in seconds.
In July, the U.S. Labor Department is due to revise the way
it releases the jobs data and other indicators, a change that
some market participants and news organizations say could result
in increased volatility in market prices.
News agencies, including Reuters, will no longer be
permitted to use their own computers and programs in the press
room, from where they publish the data to clients, usually
within just a few milliseconds of one another.
Starting in July, they will be required to use
government-issued equipment and software.
The Labor Department said the move is meant to protect
against data leaks.
Already, it controls a master switch regulating all
transmissions from its press room. The switch turns
communications off at 8 a.m., before reporters are given the
data, and turns them back on at 8:30 a.m precisely.
"What I'm trying to do is prevent a problem," said Carl
Fillichio, a senior adviser for communications and public
affairs at the Labor Department, speaking on a conference call
with the media last month.
When asked what problem the changes were intended to
address, he said "there's nothing we necessarily expect,"
leaving media organizations and financial companies puzzled over
why the changes are being made.
Fillichio said two reporters had been suspended from the
department's so-called data lockups for violations of rules over
the past two years, but he declined to offer details.
NO GUARANTEES
Critics say the change increases the possibility that data
could be delayed reaching markets, or more quickly via some
media than others.
Fillichio said he could not guarantee that all news agencies
will connect to the Internet at exactly the same time when a
publication embargo lifts.
"I don't see why the bureau, which has historically seen
itself as an independent statistical body, would do anything
that would slow the release of its data to the broadest possible
community," said Patrick O'Keefe, a one-time deputy assistant
secretary in the Labor Department and now head of economic
research at J.H. Cohn in Roseland, New Jersey.
Financial analysts say if news agencies cannot transmit data
simultaneously, traders and investors will have difficulty
double-checking vital numbers immediately, potentially costing
them precious time as trading erupts.
"It's not going to help, it will cause a lot of confusion,"
said James Combias, head of bond trading at Mizuho Securities
USA in New York.
EDITORS COMPLAIN
"The restrictions will make it far more difficult for the
media to publish timely, accurate articles on some of the most
important data the government collects and on which so many
rely," Reuters Editor in Chief Stephen Adler said in a
statement. Reuters is part of Thomson Reuters Corp.
Bloomberg Editor in Chief Matthew Winkler said: "We think
their technological solution risks market chaos, and we are
exploring our options to ensure that the public's right to know
is not impeded."
In a letter to Labor Secretary Hilda Solis last week,
Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri also questioned the
changes.
"Given the market-moving impact of these numbers and the
largely automated processes of today's market institutions, even
a minor flaw in the timing or accuracy of this data could result
in a destructive impact on global markets," he said.
The changes could particularly affect the way high-frequency
trading firms work. They trade thousands of securities at
super-fast speeds and use multiple news suppliers to verify
market-moving data from different sources within a millisecond
or less, faster than the blink of an eye.
An alternative way of obtaining the data is via the website
of the Bureau of Labor Statistics site, but some economists say
it is hard to get access immediately at 8:30 a.m., given the
heavy level of traffic on the site at that time.
The Labor Department's Fillichio acknowledged the delays but
said in the future it would be published simultaneously on the
Labor Department's main website and the website of the Bureau of
Labor Statistics.
Two other U.S. government agencies that hold data lockups,
the Commerce Department and Department of Agriculture, have not
signaled any changes in their procedures.