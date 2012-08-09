* Census Bureau releases its first app
* Includes real-time data on 16 economic indicators
* Two more apps in the pipeline
By Jasmin Melvin
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 In an effort to give
economists, policy makers, business owners and everyday citizens
greater access to real-time data on the health of the U.S.
economy, the Census Bureau on Thursday launched its first mobile
app.
The America's Economy app provides constantly updated
statistics on key economic indicators, lets users set alerts for
when new data will be released and makes it easy to share that
data on Facebook Inc and Twitter.
"The release of this app is an example of our commitment to
giving taxpayers faster and easier access to the statistics we
produce, including the Economic Census, that impact the lives of
all Americans," Census Bureau Director Robert Groves said.
The Census Bureau said the app offers the real-time
statistics that are driving business hiring, sales and
production decisions.
The app is currently available for Google Inc's
suite of Android-powered smartphones and tablets and will come
to Apple Inc's iPhone and iPad in the coming weeks.
The initial release of the app covers 16 economic
indicators, including the unemployment rate, GDP and
construction spending, compiled from data from the U.S. Commerce
Department's Census Bureau, the Bureau of Economic Analysis, and
the U.S. Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The app is part of the Census Bureau's broader Web
Transformation Project. The agency has also made strides to
improve the search and navigation capabilities on its website,
and it opened up its census data to developers last month to
spur innovative new platforms.
The Census Bureau said it would release two more apps over
the next few months.
These endeavors are in line with President Barack Obama's
order in May for all major federal agencies to make at least two
services relied upon by the public available on mobile phones
within the next year.
What this means in practical terms is a massive expansion in
public access to government data, from healthcare and education
to energy and public safety, which the administration hopes will
boost jobs by encouraging innovation.