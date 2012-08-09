WASHINGTON Aug 9 The U.S. Labor Department said
on Thursday it inadvertently posted last week's jobless benefit
claims data about 15 hours and 20 minutes early on one of its
websites.
Some banks, funds and researchers noticed the early release
of the data but traders said the market impact was limited.
The incident happened at a time when the department is
tightening procedures governing the handling of its embargoed
economic data by the media, including the closely watched
employment and inflation reports, to protect against data leaks.
It said the jobless claims report, which is normally
published at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT) every Thursday, was placed in
an automated software system on Wednesday in preparation for Web
postings.
"A test of the automated system that was conducted on Aug. 8
inadvertently triggered the release of the unemployment claims
report. The data were posted on the department's Employment and
Training Administration website at 5:10 p.m. on Aug. 8," the
Labor Department said in a statement.
"ETA is conducting a comprehensive internal review of new
testing procedures and has notified the department's Office of
Inspector General."