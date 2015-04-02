WASHINGTON, April 2 U.S. data on goods trade
will be split off into a separate monthly report allowing three
months of trade statistics to be included in advance estimates
of quarterly gross domestic product, the Bureau of Economic
Analysis and the Census Bureau said on Thursday.
The first goods trade report will be released on July 30,
along with the advance estimate of second-quarter GDP, and will
come out monthly four to seven days ahead of the full goods and
services trade report.
BEA currently calculates advance GDP numbers using two
months of data and assumptions for the third month, the agency
said in a statement, and bringing the data forward would allow
more accurate economic readings.
