WASHINGTON Oct 29 Mortgage payments in the
second quarter took the smallest bite out of U.S. households'
after-tax income in at least three decades, Federal Reserve data
showed on Tuesday.
Homeowners spent 7.9 percent of after-tax income on mortgage
payments during the period, the lowest in records going back to
1980 and a tenth of a point less than in the prior quarter.
The drop came despite a sharp increase in mortgage rates in
May, and could represent a combination of rising incomes and a
rush by homeowners to refinance loans before rates rise further.
Interest rates remain historically low, largely thanks to
years of ultra-easy monetary policy at the Federal Reserve.
Overall debt service costs for households were the
equivalent of 9.9 percent of after-tax income between April and
June, which was just above a record low.