WASHINGTON, June 6 Rising prices for stocks and
homes pushed the net wealth of U.S. households to a record high
in the first quarter, providing a hopeful sign for future
consumer spending.
Net financial wealth grew $3 trillion to $70.3 trillion, the
Federal Reserve said on Thursday. It was the biggest quarterly
increase since the fourth quarter of 1999.
Stock holdings climbed by about $1.5 trillion, while the
value of real estate owned by households rose about $784
billion.
Increases in housing wealth make it easier for families to
borrow against the equity in their homes, while overall wealth
gains make consumers feel generally more comfortable spending
their money. Many economists think consumers spend a few cents
of every dollar they gain in wealth.
The data, part of the Fed's quarterly report on financial
accounts in the United States, also showed Americans continued
to shed debt in the wake of the 2007-09 recession and financial
crisis.
Households cut debt at a 0.6 percent annual rate in the
first quarter. Household debt fell $19 billion to $12.8
trillion.