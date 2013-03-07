WASHINGTON, March 7 Individual investors fled
U.S. municipal bonds in 2012, pulling a record $238.1 billion
out of the market in the final quarter of the year, according to
Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.
The amount, smoothed out for seasonal fluctuations, was
slightly more than the $221.9 billion investors shed in the
third quarter. In all of 2012, households only put money into
the market in the second quarter, acquiring $21.6 billion bonds
after getting rid of $95.1 billion in the first quarter.
When the amounts are not adjusted for seasonal variations,
households still pulled out a record sum, $133.4 billion, over
the course of 2012.
The large withdrawals left the municipal debt that
households held at the end of last year at the lowest level
since 2007 - $1.679 trillion, not seasonally adjusted.
Federal Reserve data on the flow of money in the municipal
bond market dates back to 1945.
At the end of 2012, President Barack Obama and Congress
considered limiting the tax exemption for interest paid on
municipal bonds as a way to boost revenues during their
negotiations on avoiding the "fiscal cliff" - automatic cuts in
government spending and increases in tax rates that were set to
kick in on Jan. 1 if an agreement could not be reached.
Unsure of the tax status of their bonds, investors fled the
market. While bond funds, which are popular with retail
investors, had seen steady inflows for most of 2012, they
reported massive weekly net outflows in the final days of the
year, according to Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.
Mutual funds continued to sweep up bonds in the fourth
quarter, although at a much slower rate. They acquired $69.9
billion, about two-thirds the $107.2 billion bonds they bought
in the third quarter, the Federal Reserve Flow of Funds Accounts
report showed. Exchange-traded funds added $4.0 billion in the
fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, insurance companies mostly dropped
their municipal bonds. Property-casualty insurance companies
shed $4.2 billion in municipal bonds after acquiring $1.8
billion in the third quarter. Life insurance companies dropped
$3.4 billion, after buying $4.7 billion municipal bonds.
Banks acquired $44.4 billion in municipals, roughly half the
$90.7 billion they took on in the third quarter.
While the federal government did not cap the tax exemption,
and the chairman of the House of Representatives Ways and Means
Committee has signaled he is not interested in changing the tax
break, issuers of municipal bonds remain on alert. Last week,
mayors and civic officials pressed Congress and the
administration to keep the tax exemption, saying they would have
to pay billions more in borrowing costs if it were changed.
Altogether, the amount of outstanding U.S. municipal bonds
dropped slightly in the fourth quarter of 2012, to $3.714
trillion from $3.719 trillion in the third quarter, as states,
local governments and agencies raced to refinance debt at
record-low interest rates.