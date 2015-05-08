By Jason Lange
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 8 The sharp rise in the U.S.
dollar's value is hitting American exporters and forcing
layoffs at makers of everything from steel to machinery, taking
the shine off stronger job creation across the broader economy.
Exports make up about an eighth of America's economic output
and helped power the initial economic recovery from the 2007-09
recession.
But exporters' job losses do raise some concerns about
economic growth as the Federal Reserve moves closer to its first
interest rate rise since 2006.
The nation's top 10 exporting industry groups outside of
agriculture shed 1,700 jobs in the three months through April
even as employers in the rest of the economy added staff,
according to a Reuters analysis of government data released on
Friday.
The U.S. dollar is up about 20 percent against major
currencies since June last year, making goods and services sold
abroad more expensive for foreign customers.
The appreciation in the currency weighed on first quarter
profits across corporate America, including at soft drink giant
PepsiCo Inc and toothpaste producer Colgate-Palmolive
.
For steelmaker U.S. Steel, the rise in the value of the
dollar reduced profits from its sales to Europe, while also
making steel from South Korea more competitive abroad, helping
to force layoffs of 2,800 U.S. employees so far this year.
"It's starting to wind down here," said David Clark, the
president of the local chapter of the United Steelworker Union
in Fairfield, Alabama, where U.S. Steel is idling plants that
supply the auto, appliance and oil industries.
Clark is one of about 9,000 U.S. steel employees who have
received notices they could be laid off.
The top exporting industry groups had been creating about
11,000 new jobs a month over the last year but added just 300 in
April. The job losses since January were the first for a
three-month period since the summer of 2013.
Among the top exporters, primary metals producers, which
include steel making, have shed 1,800 jobs this year, U.S. Labor
Department data showed.
Payrolls at machinery producers, another top exporting
industry, have cut 10,900 jobs, including 5,200 in April alone.
The dollar's gain has been powered by Fed guidance that it
could soon raise interest rates to keep inflation in check.
"It is part and parcel of the tightening," said Phil
Lachowycz, an economist at Fathom Consulting who is advising
investors to buy shares of companies that serve the U.S. market.
With interest rate rises in Europe and Japan looking much
more distant than in the U.S., investors are crowding into U.S.
securities to take advantage of higher yields, given a likely
Fed interest rate rise this year.
One risk for the U.S. economy is that the dollar might be
dragging on growth more strongly than policymakers anticipate.
Economic growth stalled in the first quarter partly because of
plunging exports and surging imports.
An analysis by Jesse Edgerton, a former Fed economist now at
JPMorgan, found the currency's appreciation appeared to be
stunting exports more than in the past. "We're not sure why," he
said, adding that recent West Coast port strike disruptions and
slowdown in the oil industry, as crude oil prices tumbled, also
weighed on exports.
Several of America's export-heavy sectors with job losses
are the same ones Edgerton found suffered sharp hits to their
orders. About 40 percent of primary metals get shipped abroad,
when including the goods made with them, and new orders of
primary metals have tanked by 9.0 percent since June. Machinery
output is similarly being hit by sagging orders.
Despite the bad export sector news, rising consumer spending
and falling unemployment could still indicate the economy's
underlying health is improving.
The shift from exports to domestic-led demand is a regular
feature of U.S. business cycles. Corporate profits from foreign
markets surge when the Fed cuts interest rates to fight
recessions, only to fall back as U.S. consumers recover and
rates rise.
Domestic industry accounted for 83 percent of corporate
profits in the fourth quarter, up from 66 percent during the
depths of the recession, according to government data.
Some of the dollar's surge has unwound in recent weeks on
signs Europe's economy was finding stronger footing.
But many companies, including small ones, are still feeling
the pinch.
Seattle-based Synesso, a maker of high-end espresso
machines, expects sales to fall up to 12 percent this year in
part because the dollar's strength gives Italian competitors an
edge.
"If somebody is on the fence between our equipment or a
piece of Italian equipment, they buy the Italian," said company
owner and designer Mark Barnett. "They use the dollar to sort
that out."
