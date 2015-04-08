NEW YORK, April 8 New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley said he did not oppose a Congressional proposal to make his successor a presidential appointee that would require Senate confirmation.

The New York Fed president's outsized influence, with a permanent voting role on monetary policy, oversight of major banks, and responsibility for market operations, has led to calls that the post be put on a par with members of the Fed board of governors. Regional bank presidents currently are appointed by their own board of directors with input from members of the Fed's Washington-based board.

Dudley said he could accept allowing the White House to choose and the Senate to confirm the bank's top officer in the future, but that he opposed another idea to rotate some of the New York Fed's powers among other regional banks.

The New York Fed "brings a level of expertise to the monetary policy setting process that is appropriate," Dudley said at a Reuters event. "We contribute a lot because of where we sit and where we supervise." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer in New York, Howard Schneider in Washington)