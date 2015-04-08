Iraq's oil exports average 3.252 million bpd in April -ministry
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.
NEW YORK, April 8 U.S. wage gains appear to be flat or rising and inflation expectations are anchored, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, adding that any slippage in wages could alarm U.S. central bankers.
New York Fed President William Dudley, speaking at a Reuters Newsmaker event, said a lack of wage gains could dissuade him from being "reasonably confident" that inflation will rise to a 2-percent target. But he said he does not expect that, and again predicted the Fed will hike interest rates this year.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.