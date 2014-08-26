WASHINGTON Aug 26 Orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods posted their biggest gain on record in July
on strong international demand for aircraft, but the underlying
trend remained consistent with a steady pace of domestic
economic growth.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday durable goods
orders, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant
to last three years or more, jumped 22.6 percent last month
after an upwardly revised 2.7 percent increase in June.
July's increase was the largest on record and far outpaced
economists' forecasts for a 7.5 percent advance.
Durable goods orders were previously reported to have gained
0.7 percent in June.
Transportation orders jumped 74.2 percent, the highest
increase ever, boosted by a surge in bookings for civilian
aircraft, which soared 318 percent, the largest increase since
January 2011.
Boeing reported on its website that it had received
324 orders for aircraft in July, triple the number booked in
June.
Many of the orders, including 150 planes by Emirates, were
for expensive models, some still under development. It will take
at least 10 years for the resulting increase in production to
filter through to gross domestic product.
Orders for autos increased 10.2 percent, a sign of firming
manufacturing activity, after declining 1.3 percent in June.
Excluding the volatile transportation category, durable goods
orders fell 0.8 percent after rising 3.0 percent in June.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, slipped 0.5
percent last month. The decline, however, followed an upwardly
revised 5.4 percent advance in June. So-called core capital
goods orders remained consistent with expectations of a steady
economic growth clip in the third quarter.
Core capital goods orders were previously reported to have
increased 3.3 percent in June.
Core capital goods shipments increased 1.5 percent in July.
Shipments of core capital goods are used to calculate equipment
spending in the government's GDP measurement.
