WASHINGTON, June 23 A gauge of U.S. business
investment spending plans rebounded in May, offering a tentative
sign of stabilization in the manufacturing sector after activity
weakened sharply early this year.
But the lingering effects of lower oil prices and a strong
dollar will continue to constrain factory activity for a while.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday non-defense capital
goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for
business spending plans, rose 0.4 percent last month. These
so-called core capital goods orders slipped 0.3 percent in
April.
Manufacturing has been pressured by investment spending cuts
in the energy sector in the aftermath of a more than 60 percent
plunge in crude oil prices last year, as well as dollar
strength.
The number of U.S. oil drilling rigs has dropped to near
five-year lows, prompting oilfield companies like Schlumberger
and Halliburton to slash their capital
expenditure budgets for this year. However, the pace of decline
in oil rig counts has slowed in recent weeks as crude prices
edged higher.
The dollar has gained about 12 percent against the
currencies of the United States' main trading partners since
June 2014, taking a bite out of the profits of multinational
corporations. Factories also have been hampered by businesses
placing fewer orders while working through a stockpile of goods
accumulated last year.
Manufacturing is lagging other economic data, including
housing and retail sales, which have rebounded after hitting a
soft patch at the start of the year.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected core capital goods
orders to rise 0.5 percent last month.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, increased 0.3 percent in May after a downwardly
revised 0.3 percent increase in April.
Shipments in April were previously reported to have
increased 0.5 percent.
A 6.4 percent drop in transportation equipment, however,
weighed down overall orders for durable goods - items ranging
from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or
more - which fell 1.8 percent last month.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)