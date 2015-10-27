WASHINGTON Oct 27 A gauge of U.S. business
investment plans fell for a second straight month in September,
the latest indication that economic growth braked sharply in the
third quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday non-defense
capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy
for business spending plans, slipped 0.3 percent last month
after a downwardly revised 1.6 percent decline in August.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast these so-called
core capital goods unchanged after a previously reported 0.8
percent drop in August.
Manufacturing has been hobbled by a strong dollar and
spending cuts in the energy sector. Manufacturing, which
accounts for about 12 percent of the economy, has also been hit
by efforts by businesses to reduce an inventory bulge and by
slowing global demand.
The downbeat report added to weak trade, retail sales and
industrial production data that have suggested the economy lost
significant momentum in the third quarter.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, gross domestic
product likely expanded at a 1.6 percent annual rate in the
third quarter, slowing from a brisk 3.9 percent pace in the
second quarter. The government will publish its advance
third-quarter GDP estimate on Thursday.
The dollar has gained 15.4 percent against the currencies of
the United States' main trading partners since June 2014,
undermining the profits of multinational companies like Procter
& Gamble Co. and 3M Co..
A plunge in oil prices has squeezed revenues for oil field
companies like Schlumberger and diversified manufacturer
Caterpillar Inc.
The continued weakness in business spending, together with
signs of a slowdown in hiring by companies, could raise further
doubts on whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates
this year. The U.S. central bank's policy-setting committee was
due to convene a two-day meeting on Tuesday.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, rose 0.5 percent last month after a downwardly
revised 0.8 percent drop in August.
Core capital goods shipments were previously reported to
have dropped 0.4 percent in August.
A 2.9 percent decline in transportation equipment spending
also helped to weigh down overall orders for durable goods -
items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last
three years or more - which fell 1.2 percent last month.
Transportation was dragged down by a 35.7 percent decline in
aircraft orders. Boeing reported on its website that it
had received only 29 orders last month, down from 52 aircraft in
August. Orders for automobiles and parts rebounded 1.8 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)