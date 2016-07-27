WASHINGTON, July 27 New orders for U.S.
manufactured capital goods rose modestly in June, but weak
demand for machinery and a range of other goods suggested
business spending will remain subdued for a while.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday non-defense
capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy
for business spending plans, increased 0.2 percent last month
after a downwardly revised 0.5 percent decline in May.
These so-called core capital goods orders were previously
reported to have declined 0.4 percent in May. Economists polled
by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders rising 0.3
percent last month.
Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from
toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more,
tumbled 4.0 percent last month, the biggest drop since August
2014, after a downwardly revised 2.8 percent fall in May.
Durable goods orders were previously reported to have
declined 2.3 percent in May.
Business spending has weakened since late 2015, in part as
lower oil prices squeezed profits in the energy sector, forcing
companies to slash capital spending budgets. Uncertainty over
global demand and the upcoming U.S. presidential elections are
also making companies cautious about spending, economists say.
Business investment remains soft despite data ranging from
retail sales to housing suggesting the economy has regained
speed after growth almost stalled early in the year. Economists
say weak business spending could be one of the factors that
could encourage Federal Reserve officials to keep interest rate
unchanged when the end a two-day meeting later on Wednesday.
Prospects for a pick-up in business spending remain dim
against the backdrop of lackluster corporate profits.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, fell 0.4 percent last month after sliding 0.5
percent in May. That suggests business spending probably fell
again in the second quarter.
In June, orders for electrical equipment, appliances and
components increased 0.8 percent. But orders for machinery,
primary metals, computers and electronic products fell.
Orders for transportation equipment slumped 10.5 percent as
bookings for aircraft plunged 58.8 percent. Orders for
automobiles rose 2.6 percent.
